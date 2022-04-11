Submit Release
State Police Investigating Shots Fired On I-295 In Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(HANOVER, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a possible road rage incident that allegedly resulted in shots fired, sending one man to the hospital with injuries this afternoon in Anne Arundel County. 

The injured victim’s identification is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.  He was transported from the scene by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he is in undergoing treatment of his injuries.  The victim was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu at the time of the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray sedan, possibly a BMW. Police do not have a description of the driver at this time. 

The preliminary investigation indicates the incident occurred on northbound I-295 prior to Arundel Mills Boulevard. Witnesses told police that two vehicles were involved in what appeared to be a road rage incident.  One witness told police they observed several flashes come from the suspect’s vehicle which looked like gunfire.  

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene to assume the investigation.  Troopers examined the victim’s vehicle and found evidence indicating multiple shots struck the vehicle.  Forensic crime scene analysts from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to the scene to process and collect evidence.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect are urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.  Callers may remain anonymous.   The investigation continues.. 

###  

 

CONTACT:                          Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov 

