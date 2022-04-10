Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of W Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the 200 block of W Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:17 pm, members of the Third District were in the area when they heard the sounds of gunshots. Officers immediately located the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended a short time later.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, 23 year-old Jermaine Brown, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

