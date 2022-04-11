Clyde Publishers Inspires 2nd-5th Graders to be Scientists and Engineers in Memphis, Tennessee
Kids are free this National Look Up At The Sky Day for Clyde Publisher’s Family Star Gazing Event at Shelby Farms this Thursday, April 14th from 5:00-8:40 PM.
A family doesn’t need to be perfect it just needs to be united.”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASA and other space exploration agencies are very important to many Americans as the organization’s advancements in space have inspired citizens to be more curious about the Galaxy. There are studies that support higher test scores being associated with children who show an early interest in the solar system. In addition, according to a Harvard study children who were more aware of the Galaxy excelled in Science, English, and Mathematics.
National Look Up at the Sky Day was founded by Jack Borden, a broadcaster who created this national day to further encourage the importance of taking a moment to look up at the sky.
Kids are free this National Look Up At the Sky Day at Clyde Publisher’s Family Star Gazing Event. Parents are encouraged to use code: READ for promotional discount.
Grahamwood Elementary School Science teacher, Ms. Albert will also be awarded the STEM Teacher of 2022 award at this event for her efforts in inspiring the next generation of scientists, mathematicians, and engineers. Ms. Albert has been an educator for more than 39 years and uses STEM projects to keep students engaged in learning and thinking outside of the box.
From 5:00-8:40PM families can expect to be exploring the Galaxy at this outdoor event amongst a variety food trucks, educational vendors, and registration for CPR classes with the American Red Cross will also be available.
Food Trucks in attendance will be: Top Dawgz, Pok Cha’s Egg Rolls, Mexico in Memphis, VooDoo Cafe Beignets & Coffee, Diamond Dave's Pizza, Nancy's Slush Fund, Groovy Italian Ice, and more.
This event at Shelby Farms is to inspire the next generation of scientists, mathematicians, and engineers to explore STEM activities and witness live STEM experiments by a Miss Tennessee Titleholder with a platform focused on STEM.
Clyde Publisher’s is a nonprofit publishing company based out of Atlanta, GA with a mission to increase literacy and STEM across all ages. Their most recent 2nd-5th Grade STEM reading book entitled, “Champion and Dominion Explore the Galaxy” features brothers, “Champion & Dominion” as they explore outer space. The book can be found and supported on Amazon Kindle or Barnes and Noble.
Partners include: The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant Titleholders, The American Red Cross, Mathnasium of Wolfchase and Oak Court and the Memphis Library Foundation.
Clyde Publishers is a family owned nonprofit book publishing company fostering a love for literacy and STEM across all ages. The organizations goal is to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and mathematicians to dream big.
The opening number will be the Star Spangled Banner by, “Saylor Lynn”.
Clyde Publisher’s is encouraging parents & friends to allow their children to wear and bring Glow in the Dark materials and to arrive to ready to enjoy the Galaxy.
Clyde Publisher’s will be bringing the solar system to life at this one day only Galaxy explorer event with a live book reading of, “Champion and Dominion Explore the Galaxy”
This solar system event is perfect for all families, with free surprises for early families who attend this Galaxy experience.
In “Champion and Dominion Explore the Galaxy” 2nd-5th graders and their families examine the latest research and thinking about the solar system, look at how the Sun and planets formed and discuss the search for other planetary systems and life in the solar system.
Champion & Dominion are two brothers based out of Atlanta, GA with an interest in the sciences, modeling, acting, and athletics.
They are the son’s of Air Force Veteran and Film Director, Jeral Clyde II and businesswoman Mrs. Elizabeth Clyde, the President of Clyde Publisher’s and a Memphis native.
Parents and friends are encouraged to share the promotional flyer to help inspire more families to attend to gather and inspire the next generation of scientists, mathematicians, and engineers.
There is also a digital Explore the Galaxy Match Game that can be found at: 3umph.itch.io
