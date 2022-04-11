Clyde Publishers Inspires 2nd-5th Graders to be Scientists and Engineers in Memphis, Tennessee

Kids Free for Family Star Gazing with Champion and Dominion of Clyde Publisher’s STEM book, “Champion and Dominion Explore The Galaxy”

Kids are free this National Look Up At The Sky Day for Clyde Publisher’s Family Star Gazing Event at Shelby Farms this Thursday, April 14th from 5:00-8:40 PM.

A family doesn’t need to be perfect it just needs to be united.” — unknown