ADVISORY – SCHUYLKILL COUNTY – TUESDAY – PennDOT, Safety Partners to Highlight Safety During National Work Zone Awareness Week

​On Tuesday, PennDOT District 5 will join with safety partners to hold a media event urging motorists to slow down and pay attention in work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW). The week, which runs April 11-15, is designated to highlight the critical importance of safe driving through work zones. The theme of this year’s NWZAW is “Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.”

The event will be held in an active PennDOT work zone.

WHAT: PennDOT and safety partners to hold a news conference highlighting work zone safety. WHEN: Tuesday, April 12, 2022; 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM WHERE: Intersection of Sweet Arrow Lake Road and North Front Street Wayne Township (Adjacent to 1425 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pottsville Pa 17901)

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov

