Eco-Luxury Brand Offers Range of High-Quality, Vegan Sleepwear Products Made from Vegan Silk
Maylyn and Co. aims to combine Sustainability with Style and Comfort in an industry plagued by fast fashion
We are firm believers in Quality over Quantity and Timelessness over Trends. Every piece is made with love and intention.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As fast fashion and consumerism continue to wreak havoc on the environment, the supply chain, and the global workforce, a new sustainable vegan sleepwear brand is hoping to put an end to the nefarious side effects of the industry.
Silk is the second most environmentally destructive fashion material. Apart from being cruel to animals and abusive to children, pure silk production damages the environment significantly. Maylyn & Co. is proud to produce products made from a Vegan silk alternative that has the same texture as silk with no worms or animals being harmed during its production. It is also produced without the child slavery that the traditional silk industry depends on, making it an ethical choice for a better tomorrow.
Maylyn & Co’s Eco-luxury Sleepwear, Loungewear, and Bedding offers a range of beautiful products made with the highest-quality PETA-approved, vegan, clean fabrics.
Deldari hopes the innovation used in designing and producing Maylyn & Co’s products will foster the environmental impact and social responsibility needed to create a positive impact in the fashion industry.
“Fashion should not cost us our beautiful planet,” she said. “We combined sustainability with style and comfort to let consumers have options for chic, comfortable sleepwear that doesn’t destroy the Earth.”
Maylyn & Co’s exclusive and innovative Vegan silk fabric is super soft on the skin as it works to reduce sweating at night, keeping the wearer cool and fresh.
The collection features Eco-friendly Sleepwear, loungewear, pillowcases, and bedding that are made with biodegradable, natural materials. Maylyn & Co’s exclusive Vegan fabric contains zero animal products or byproducts.
The brand keeps three core values at the center of everything it does:
1. Quality: Designed thoughtfully, made to last. Maylyn & Co takes pride in using premium fabrics that are comfy, durable, and kind on the skin.
2. Fairness: Treating everyone with kindness is important to Maylyn & Co, from animals to humans and Mother Nature. Slower production times, ethical working conditions, and fair deals for all.
3. Sustainability: Using plant-based fabrics and materials such as Organic Modal and Maylyn & Co’s signature PETA-Approved Vegan silk as well as green solutions for packaging (Organic cotton bags and post-consumer recycled plastic bags
About Maylyn & Co
Maylyn & Co is a Canadian Sustainable Sleepwear Brand offering Nightwear, Loungewear, and Pillowcase brand. Our aim is to reduce the impact on the environment by using high-quality, green fabrics that are kind on the skin. All the clothes we make are done so with the most current sustainability practices in the market to sustain our environment for future generations.
Please visit https://maylynandco.com to learn more.
Maylyn & Co. Vegan Silk Miss Miel Collection