The Mortgage Calculator Turns Brand New Mortgage Loan Originators Into Multi Million Dollar Producers Within 60 Days

The Mortgage Calculator

The Mortgage Calculator quickly became the best lender for MLOs to work at, turning new Loan Originators into multi-million dollar producers in 60 days!

While we love working with experienced loan officers, one of our passions is turning new MLO's into knowledgeable producers. It's not easy...but it's worth it to see them excel in a new career.” — Nicholas Hiersche - Branch Manager

MIAMI LAKES, FL, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator announces record numbers after expanding to 225 loan officers in under three months. One of the new Mortgage Calculator loan officers has now closed more than $4.5M in production in less than 70 days of becoming a loan officer. All of that production was from The Mortgage Calculator leads that are provided to all Mortgage Calculator loan officers. The Mortgage Calculator works with experienced loan officers, but specializes in turning new loan officers into top producers quickly.

Mortgage Loan Originators who join The Mortgage Calculator have access to all of the tools to excel in the digital world and build a completely digital mortgage business. That includes a custom website, digital 1003 mortgage application, CRM system with smart phone number and dialer to route calls. These tools can instantly boost a producing loan officer's production by streamlining the point of sale process as well as injecting new borrower leads into the sales cycle for every MLO on the team. Even newly licensed loan officers can join The Mortgage Calculator team. Loan officers can earn up to 300bps with free leads and custom built CRM system by becoming a remote based mortgage loan originator at The Mortgage Calculator. To apply visit https://themortgagecalculator.co/Home/Page/Join-The-Mortgage-Calculator-Company-As-Mortgage-Loan-Originator

The Mortgage Calculator originates conventional loans, but specializes in Non-QM, DSCR, Fix and Flip, Ground Up Construction and Commercial. Borrowers can apply online to The Mortgage Calculator Company using a fully digital 1003 mortgage application which allows borrowers to not only apply online, but upload documents securely, get secure loan updates, and instantly pull their own credit for pre-qualification purposes. Closings can be completely virtual, allowing borrowers to complete the mortgage or refinance process entirely from the comfort of their home! Borrowers can get a mortgage rate quote instantly using our mortgage calculator at https://themortgagecalculator.com



About The Mortgage Calculator:

Welcome to the Future of Mortgage Lending! Using proprietary technology and the power of scale The Mortgage Calculator instantly shops borrowers loans to dozens of investors across the country! All while borrowers can apply, upload, and sign all documents remotely to make a completely hands free and easy transaction for borrowers. Apply for a Mortgage or Refinance Now at https://TheMortgageCalculator.com

The Mortgage Calculator

Company License NMLS #:213236

14100 Palmetto Frontage Rd Suite # 300

Miami Lakes, FL, 33016

Join The Mortgage Calculator as a Mortgage Loan Originator