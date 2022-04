Việt Nam records lowest number of new COVID infections in two months

VIETNAM, April 10 -

People stroll on Kim Đồng walking street in northern Cao Bằng Province, which reopened on Saturday night after nearly one year of closure. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded the lowest number of new daily COVID-19 infections in nearly two months on Sunday, with 28,307 cases.

The total number of COVID transmissions in the country since the start of the pandemic now stands at 10,198,236.

The new infections were recorded in Hà Nội (2,181), Bắc Giang (1,533), Nghệ An (1,525), Yên Bái (1,510), Lào Cai (1,219), Phú Thọ (1,203), Tuyên Quang (1,155), Quảng Ninh (1,086), Vĩnh Phúc (938), Thái Bình (918), Bắc Kạn (848), Quảng Bình (840), HCM City (770), Thái Nguyên (758), Lạng Sơn (721), Bắc Ninh (590), Đắk Lắk (548), Cao Bằng (515), Lâm Đồng (505), Hà Giang (460), Hải Dương (441), Sơn La (417), Hà Tĩnh (409), Gia Lai (399), Hà Nam (398), Quảng Trị (376), Vĩnh Long (348), Tây Ninh (346), Bình Định (340), Hưng Yên (338), Nam Định (316), Bình Phước (299), Ninh Bình (298), Lai Châu (288), Bến Tre (275), Quảng Nam (247), Hòa Bình (243), Điện Biên (242), Thanh Hóa (235), Bình Dương (218), Đà Nẵng (199), Cà Mau (198), Phú Yên (184), Đắk Nông (174), Quảng Ngãi (173), Thừa Thiên-Huế (171), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (138), Bình Thuận (108), Kiên Giang (94), Khánh Hòa (85), Hải Phòng (85), An Giang (84), Trà Vinh (70), Bạc Liêu (63), Long An (59), Ninh Thuận (28), Đồng Nai (27), Kon Tum (25), Đồng Tháp (21), Cần Thơ (16), Hậu Giang (7) and Tiền Giang (2).

19 COVID-related deaths were recorded across the country, bringing the total number of fatalities to 42,813.

Nearly 35,000 patients were announced as fully recovered from the virus, increasing the total number of recoveries to 8,532,523 since the pandemic began.

Việt Nam has so far administered over 208 million doses of coronavirus vaccines. — VNS