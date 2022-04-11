WMB Studio Launches Its Wearable Art Collection, Blending Modern Style with a Celebration of Heritage Art

Women's Body Dreaming Bucket Hat - Dreaming by Australian Aboriginal Artist, Cindy Wallace. Cindy is a well-known artist from Santa Teresa, a place about 80km from Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia. Model in Bush Berry Ecru Bucket Hat - Dreamtime artwork by Australian Aboriginal Artist, Marlene Doolan. Marlene is an established artist from Northern Territory, Australia and her artworks are widely valued. Model and WMB Studio Designer adorning their summer street style with Women's Body Dreaming and Bush Berry Ash Bucket Hat from the Signature Collection.

The Australian studio will launch its inaugural collection in both Australia and the US, contributing to the perpetuation of a culturally important art form.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WMB Studio, a woman-owned wearable art venture celebrating the ingenuity of female creativity and heritage art of the world, has announced the launch of its inaugural collection. The ten-piece Signature Collection will launch 28 April 22 in both Australia and the United States, bringing the 60,000-year-old living art form of Australian Aboriginal Dreamings to everyday wearable items.

The Signature Collection celebrates the heritage of Australia’s Aboriginal people and the significance that Dreaming plays in their culture. Dreaming signifies the time in this civilization’s history when it progressed across the land, creating life and constructing geographies and sites important to its history. Each of the collection’s pieces pays homage to this 60,000-year-old tradition by depicting various Dreamings. The collection includes everyday wear, Australian sun bucket hats and modern-day Japanese kimono wraps featuring various Dreamings.

The collection features six unisex Australian sun bucket hats. The most beloved design in the collection features the Women's Body Dreaming by Cindy Wallace. The hat celebrates feminine strength and resilience and women's power to heal and serve. The Dreaming depicts Awelyé, which encompasses everything to do with women’s ceremonies, including painting their bodies, especially in celebration of their history and culture.

WMB's Signature Collection also features four Japanese kimono wraps. The focal piece in this collection is crafted using the Boro Boro technique, stitching together individual patchworks of Aboriginal Dreamings. The Boro Boro stitching is done by hand by a local artisan, with both the process and the finished product representing how life often requires us to mend things time and time again, but our resilience allows us to come back better than ever.

All fabrics used to create WMB Studio’s wearable art are sourced from a supplier with connection to Aboriginal artists, ensuring authenticity, cultural sensitivity and respect for a sacred Aboriginal art form.

Artist and socially conscious entrepreneur Catherine Yang is the creative force behind WMB Studio. In creating the studio, Yang wanted to find a way to honor the traditions and history of people across the world. In the studio’s first collection, Yang aims to celebrate the Aboriginal people in Australia by sharing the beauty of their culture with the world.

“WMB Studio is thrilled to release our ten-piece Signature Collection celebrating an ancient art form that still lives today,” said Yang. "Dreamings are an integral part of the Aboriginal culture and serve as an important part of sharing and celebrating their heritage. At WMB Studios, we are honoured to be able to share this culture and history with others across the globe in ethically crafted wearable art while giving women opportunities to express their creativity and earn a living by helping us bring our art to life."

In addition to sharing heritage art traditions with the world, Yang's studio also has a strong social mission as well. Her family was directly impacted by the 2019 Australian Bush Fires. She was left in awe by the selfless sacrifices made by emergency responders who helped save lives, as well as the generosity of people around the world. With this in mind, Yang aims to run her business ethically to serve life and humanity positively, which also includes supporting causes with similar missions. She also helps other women seeking to better themselves and provide for their families through meaningful employment opportunities.

WMB Studio’s Signature Collection will launch in Australia and the US on 28 April 2022. To learn more about the studio and shop the collection, visit https://wmbstudio.com.au/.