People power-inspired campaign of Team Leni-Kiko to lead them to victory - De Lima

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima is elated that Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, continue to win the hearts of the Filipino electorate with their sterling track record, solid platform of governance and genuine concern for the people.

De Lima, who is running under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, said the latest Pulse Asia survey shows that the people's campaign of Robredo and Pangilinan is on the right track to victory on election day.

"Sa pagharap sa debate, sa pagtupad ng mandato may krisis man o wala, sa paglapit at pakikinig sa hinaing ng taumbayan, wala itong ibang magiging resulta kundi pagtaas ng kumpiyansa at pagkapanalo ni #LeniKiko2022 sa puso ng mga Pilipino," she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

According to the Pulse Asia survey conducted on March 17-21, Robredo's numbers rose by nine percentage points, while Senator Pangilinan's survey rating increased by four percentage points.

The lady Senator from Bicol believes that the battle has now shifted to house-to-house campaigning, which is where the people power-inspired energy of Team Leni-Kiko's volunteers trumps Marcos' propaganda.

"Ang patuloy na pagsulong ni VP Leni ay patunay na unti-unti nang namumulat at nahihikayat ang ating mga kababayan sa mabuting gobyernong dala ng kanyang #AngatBuhay para sa Lahat. Ngayon na ang panahon para sumama para sa magandang kinabukasan ng ating bayan," she said.

In a previous statement, De Lima said the waves of support from individuals and organizations from all walks of life and different political leanings for the presidential bid of Robredo is a clear proof that the Filipinos have found the One True Candidate.

On Robredo's running mate, De Lima has this to say: "Senator Kiko Pangilinan has proven time and again how to serve with a heart and excellence. For years, he served as one of our most hard-working and honest public servants. Kaya bilang siyang pinili ni VP Leni, sigurado akong patuloy na tataas ang tiwala at dadami ang sumusuporta sa kanilang kandidatura."