Lacson, Sotto to Emulate National Heroes in Fixing Nation's Woes

PHILIPPINES, April 10 - Press Release April 9, 2022

Lacson, Sotto to Emulate National Heroes in Fixing Nation's Woes

National hero Jose Rizal and revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio will be the models of independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson and his vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III in fixing the country's woes.

Lacson and Sotto, who guested at the Pandesal Forum in Quezon City on Araw ng Kagitingan, said both showed courage and sacrificed their lives for the Philippines and the Filipino people.

"Sa akin, nobody can match Jose Rizal kaya siya ang ating national hero. Kung babasahin ang kanyang biography... he sacrificed his life for the Filipino people (To me, no one can match Rizal as my hero. He sacrificed his life for the Filipino people)," said Lacson, who named Rizal as his "hero."

Citing historical accounts, he added Rizal showed his courage, patriotism and loyalty to country by turning around to face the bullets fired at him during his execution.

Sotto, for his part, said his hero is Bonifacio, a revolutionary leader known for his courage and as the "Father of the Philippine Revolution."

Both Lacson and Sotto said they will use their courage, skills and loyalty to country in fixing the ills of the nation should they be elected into office this May.

On the other hand, Lacson feted ordinary Filipinos for their emerging courage in speaking out against the problems that hound them, as shown by those they encounter in their sectoral consultations in the provinces.

"Hindi ganun kasimple ang tanong, from fisherfolk, farmers and the transport sector. Minsan sa mga tanong nila napilitan kaming mag-aral pa para update ang information na alam namin (The questions they pose are not that easy to answer. That is why we are forced to research more to update the information we share with them)," he said.

