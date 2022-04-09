CleanBC supports B.C. company designing electric bike components

CANADA, April 9 - Grin Technologies Ltd. is scaling up production of its unique electric bike components that will advance clean transportation technology and create new jobs with support from the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program.

“The wheels of B.C.’s clean tech and electric vehicle sector are constantly turning to spur innovation, create good jobs and help us transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “Made-in-B.C. technology is making cycling easier, bringing smiles to road users and making a positive impact on our environment.”

Grin Technologies is recieving funding under the second funding call of the ARC program, which provides more than $8 million toward 17 projects that span all transportation modes, from boats to electric bikes and aviation, benefiting eight B.C. municipalities.

“People are increasingly discovering the benefits of active transportation and electric bicycles, and our government is working to make these options for people and businesses easier to access,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “By partnering with Grin Technologies through CleanBC, we’re supporting new B.C.-based technology in electric bicycle components that will support clean jobs, new opportunities and a low-carbon future.”

Vancouver’s Grin Technologies designs unique components for electric bicycles and other light electric vehicles (EVs). ARC program funding of $348,000 will help Grin Technologies scale up the production and manufacturing processes for their All-Axle motor – an electric bike hub motor that offers single-side installation capabilities, which can be used for bicycle, tricycle and quad-vehicle conversions to electric power. The project is expected to create and sustain 12 full-time-equivalent jobs in B.C.

The ARC program supports the EV sector in B.C. by providing reliable and targeted support for research and development, commercialization and demonstration of B.C.-based EV technologies, services and products. This round of ARC project funding further leverages more than $18 million in industry and federal government investments, and is expected to create and sustain approximately 175 full-time-equivalent jobs.

The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 is B.C.’s plan to expand and accelerate climate action by building on the province’s natural advantages – abundant and clean electricity, high-value natural resources and a highly skilled workforce. It sets a path for increased collaboration to build a British Columbia that works for everyone.

Quotes:

Justin Lemire-Elmore, owner and president, Grin Technologies –

“At Grin Technologies, we have been developing products for the electric bicycle scene since the early 2000s. Over the past few years, the e-bike movement has taken off as people realize how practical, green and convenient e-bikes are for daily mobility needs. The financial support of the ARC program has helped us capture this opportunity, move to a much larger facility and set up a fully scalable electric motor manufacturing line that will soon be supplying our Canadian-made All-Axle hub motor to established and emerging e-bike and marine markets all over the world. We’re excited to be a part of making B.C. a globally recognized hub of clean technology development and manufacturing.”

Melanie Mark, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant –

“Protecting the environment for future generations is vitally important and our government is committed to rising to the challenge of climate change. With this funding, innovators like Grin Technologies will help people opt for cleaner transportation options while also creating green jobs right here in Vancouver-Mount Pleasant. This is good public policy for people, our planet and the prosperity of our communities.”

Quick Facts:

The EV sector includes battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, and includes companies and organizations involved in all aspects of the EV supply chain.

The supply chain spans from raw materials to final consumer products as they relate to vehicles or vehicle components, fuel and infrastructure, and transferable technologies and services.

B.C. leads North America in the transition to EVs with light-duty EV sales representing 13% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in 2021.

Learn More:

To learn more about the CleanBC Go Electric ARC program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/electricity-alternative-energy/transportation-energies/clean-transportation-policies-programs/clean-energy-vehicle-program/zev-sector-development

To learn more about Grin Technologies, visit: https://ebikes.ca/

To learn more about the CleanBC plan, visit: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/