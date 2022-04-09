Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:17 am, two suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a gun and snatched the victim’s property. The victim resisted and the suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.