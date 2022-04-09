Statement from the Office of U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2022 - Yesterday, after experiencing mild symptoms, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tested positive for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and boosted. He is sharing the news of his positive COVID test out of an abundance of transparency.

The Secretary’s office is conducting contact tracing and is notifying those with whom he may have been in close contact with in accordance with CDC guidance.

From Monday, April 4, to Tuesday, April 5, the Secretary met with Mexican officials while on official travel. The Secretary tested negative at the time of his departure and after his return. Out of an abundance of caution, the Mexican government has been informed of this positive test.

Secretary Vilsack will isolate in accordance with CDC guidelines and will return to the office after testing negative for the virus. During that time, he will continue his official duties.