Submit Release
News Search

There were 350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,515 in the last 365 days.

Statement from the Office of U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2022 - Yesterday, after experiencing mild symptoms, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tested positive for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and boosted. He is sharing the news of his positive COVID test out of an abundance of transparency.

The Secretary’s office is conducting contact tracing and is notifying those with whom he may have been in close contact with in accordance with CDC guidance. 

From Monday, April 4, to Tuesday, April 5, the Secretary met with Mexican officials while on official travel. The Secretary tested negative at the time of his departure and after his return. Out of an abundance of caution, the Mexican government has been informed of this positive test. 

Secretary Vilsack will isolate in accordance with CDC guidelines and will return to the office after testing negative for the virus. During that time, he will continue his official duties.

You just read:

Statement from the Office of U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.