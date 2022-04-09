Westminster Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002157

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/08/22 approximately 10:53 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Paradox Lane, Andover, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Josiah Hale

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police were notified of a possible domestic assault at a residence in the Town of Andover. Upon investigation, it was determined that Hale had attempted to force entry into a residence, causing damage, and assaulted a family member. Hale was arrested and charged with First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief. Hale was transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. Hale was held without bail and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. Hale was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 04/11/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04 /11/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.