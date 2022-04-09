Westminster Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002157
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/08/22 approximately 10:53 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Paradox Lane, Andover, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Josiah Hale
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police were notified of a possible domestic assault at a residence in the Town of Andover. Upon investigation, it was determined that Hale had attempted to force entry into a residence, causing damage, and assaulted a family member. Hale was arrested and charged with First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Unlawful Mischief. Hale was transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. Hale was held without bail and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. Hale was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 04/11/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04 /11/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.