Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

TAJIKISTAN, April 8 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, reads as follows:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Russian Federation.

Over the past three decades, our countries have achieved significant results in the development and strengthening of close friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation based on the principles of strategic partnership.

I highly appreciate the current level of multifaceted Tajik-Russian ties, the solid foundation of which is the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, the Treaty of Allied Cooperation, oriented to the 21st century.

The Russian Federation is the main trade and economic partner of Tajikistan, we effectively cooperate in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, cross-border organized crime, in the military and military-technical spheres. I would especially like to note the significant expansion of cultural, humanitarian and interregional ties. Inter-parliamentary cooperation is being strengthened. Our countries are closely coordinating approaches within the framework of the UN and other international and regional organizations.

I am convinced that the further comprehensive development of Tajik-Russian relations meets the fundamental interests of the citizens of our countries, contributing to the maintenance of peace and security in Central Asia.

We are invariably interested in the further fruitful advancement of the entire range of our interstate relations, which will continue to occupy a special place in the priorities of Tajikistan's foreign policy.

I hope that by joint efforts we will continue to strengthen Tajik-Russian relations in every possible way for the benefit of our peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I sincerely wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health and every success, and peace, prosperity and sustainable prosperity to the friendly people of Russia.”

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, reads, in particular:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states.

Over the past decades, we have managed to bring Russian-Tajik relations to the level of strategic partnership and alliance. A meaningful political dialogue is developing, and fruitful cooperation in the trade, economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian areas is underway. Moscow and Dushanbe cooperate constructively in countering threats and challenges to regional security, coordinating efforts within the framework of the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO, the UN and other multilateral structures.

I am sure that the further development of the entire scope of relations between Russia and Tajikistan meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with the cause of strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia.

From the bottom of my heart I wish you, dear Emomali Sharifovich, good health and success, and happiness and prosperity to all your fellow citizens.”