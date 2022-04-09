Updated: Traffic Fatality: 3300 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:20 am, a GMC Cargo Van was travelling northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The van crossed the yellow line and ran head-on into a WMATA Metro Bus that was travelling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the driver of the GMC Cargo Van displayed no signs consistent with life. The driver remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The passenger of the GMC Cargo Van, a juvenile male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The driver of the WMATA Metro Bus remained on scene.

The decedent has been identified as 47 year-old Demetrius Fultz, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, the passenger of the GMC Cargo Van, 10 year-old Amir Fultz, of Southeast, DC, succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

