Notice of Funding Availability - Mapping and Managing Invasive Species for DOEE and the National Capital Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management

DOEE seeks eligible entities to enhance the district’s natural environment and restore natural areas by recruiting a team of people that will manage invasive plants, improve habitat along restored streams, and improve wildlife habitat for rare species and for the enjoyment of residents. The grantee will work with DOEE and the National Capital Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) to inventory, map, and control invasive species in natural areas throughout the National Capital region. The amount available for the project is $85,000 for one grant.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: