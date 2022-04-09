Submit Release
Shalakemia Moffitt Receives Americorps Presidential Service Lifetime Achievement Award Presidential from President Biden

Shalakemia Moffitt Social Media Influencer

Shalakemia Moffitt Receives Lifetime Service Achievement Award

Harrisburg native receives recognition for long life Volunteer Services

Building infrastructure for our national communities has always been my personal assignment. The love and admiration for our nation is one of a kind”
— Shalakemia Moffitt
HARRISBURG, PA, USA, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News Source Executive 1 Media Group, A California Public Relations Firm. Shalakemia Moffit, Community Leader, Social Media Influencer, Motivational Speaker. Moffit was presented the Americorps and the office of the President of the United States Lifetime Achievement Award. Shalakemia stands with notable recipients Ryan Pitts, Rashad Richey, S. Truett Cathy and Zach Bonner.

Shalakemia Moffitt’s is known for establishing national community projects in North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Her service record includes; suicide prevention awareness for local school districts, advocating for domestic violence, homeless prevention and individuals transitioning from prison networks.


The Harrisburg native, as a teenager, began working with Americorp and Project Habitat in the city of Harrisburg assisting the community and rebuilding elderly housing. Shalakemia became more focused on creating solutions to help the underserved and those who were separated from their families.
Years later, she began her journey as an outspoken advocate for building and healing in the family structure. During a telephone interview with the Executive 1 Media Group team in February of 2022, Moffit stated:

“Building infrastructure for our national communities has always been my personal assignment. The love and admiration for our nation is one of a kind. I’m always seeking programs that could better our community and establish a structure for our underserved.”

In 2016 Shalakemia was awarded Foster Parent of the Year, Mom of Influence Award in 2018, Beautiful Beast Community Service Award in 2018, and Innovator of the Year in 2019. Moffit utilizes her social media platform to address tough subject matters to bring forth awareness to millions of viewers around the globe. Shalakemia Moffit can be seen daily via social media on platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.
Many Hollywood celebrities and networks have stood with Shalakemia such as Vivica Fox, Wanda Durant, and Amina Butterfly. The Word Network and a vast number of media outlets such as Power 99 FM, African American Religious Network and The World Network, sharing her advocacy of empowering individuals who battle behavioral health conditions.

Web: https://www.grindinroyaluniversity.com/
Contact: info@grindinroyaluniversity.com

Media Inquiries: Derrick Dzurko
Email: derrick@e1mgmedia.com
Phone: (888) 231-6942

Derrick Dzurko
Executive 1 Media Group
+1 888-231-6942
email us here

