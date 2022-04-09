Maternity Innerwear Market Is Forecasted To Reach The Valuation Of USD 9.67 Billion By 2028, Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing preference for and affordability of comfortable maternity innerwear is a key factor driving market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Maternity Innerwear Market is expected to value USD 9.67 Billion in 2028 and to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing purchasing power and availability and visibility of more westernized clothing, attire, and innerwear brands online and in physical stores and outlets, as well as celebrity endorsements of such products are driving growth of the global maternity innerwear market.

Consumer goods industry is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing focus on sustainability, increasing penetration of e-commerce channels, and growing emphasis on enhancing customer experience. Growing need to reduce plastic packaging and increasing preference for eco-friendly packaging is also contributing to revenue growth of the market. Companies are focusing on catering to needs and demand of consumers to offer them personalized experience and keep up with the changing consumer demands. Increasing demand for functional foods and growing focus on health and wellness are some other key factors driving market growth.

The statistical data included in the report has been derived from reliable and authentic sources and has been verified and backed by industry experts to help readers formulate strategic investment plans. The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

The report includes an extensive study of industry, strategic initiatives adopted by major companies, growth prospects, market position, and shares held by key participants to provide readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report also studies strategic initiatives undertaken by major companies in the market, including product launches, product innovation, and technological development, to strengthen their position in the market. It also studies notable business events, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions.

The competitive landscape and company profiles offered in the report examine the key players in the industry. The competitive analysis scrutinizes strategic initiatives adopted by key players and evaluates recent developments and market standing of the companies. The company profiles include data of established players and new entrants and are examined by using analytical tools like SWOT Analysis.

Key Players:

Some prominent players in the global maternity innerwear market include H&M, Hotmilk Lingerie, Wacoal, Seraphine, Mamacouture, FirstCry, Fresh Venturz LLP, Triumph International, Adore Me, Inc, and CLOVIA.

Some key findings in the report:

• The offline segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue contribution to the global maternity innerwear market going ahead, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to availability of a wide variety of products through hypermarkets and departmental stores.

• The maternity briefs segment maintained a dominant revenue share the market in 2020 and register a rapid incline during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for more hygienic products during pregnancy and initial days after delivery need for more comfortable fits to wear are factors driving market growth.

• North American market is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for consumers in developed countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

• Maternity/Nursing Bras

• Camisoles

• Shapewear

• Maternity Briefs

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

• Online

• Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Maternity Innerwear market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Maternity Innerwear market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

