I-76, I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Work in Philadelphia Region

04/08/2022 King of Prussia PA – Interstate 76 and Interstate 476 are among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia Tuesday, April 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on the eastbound I-76 ramp to northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) for bridge inspection; and

Wednesday, April 13, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on westbound I-76 at the northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Interchange for bridge inspection. Bucks County Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the Interstate 295 and Route 322 (Yardley Newtown Road) Interchange in Lower Makefield Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation;

Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the U.S. 13 and Tyburn Road Interchange in Falls Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation;

Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the U.S. 13 and U.S. 1 Interchange in Falls Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation;

Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and Bristol Pike Interchange in Bensalem Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation; and

Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the U.S. 1 and Oxford Valley Road Interchange in Falls Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation. Chester County Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 (West Chester Bypass) between Matlack Street and Westtown Road in West Goshen Township, for ramp meter upgrade;

Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 between the Route 100 the U.S. 30 interchanges in West Whiteland and West Goshen townships, for ramp meter upgrade; and

Monday, April 11, through Thursday, April 14, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 (West Chester Bypass) between the Paoli Pike and the Route 100 interchanges in West Goshen Township, for ramp meter upgrade. Delaware County Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on both directions on I-476 between the Media/Swarthmore and the Interstate 276 interchanges in Nether Providence, Springfield, Marple, Haverford, Radnor, Lower Merion, Plymouth townships and West Conshohocken Borough in Delaware and Montgomery counties for guiderail operations; and

Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled on Route 491 (Naamans Creek Road) between U.S. 202 (Wilmington-West Chester Pike) and the Delaware State line in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, for line striping and rumble strip installation. Montgomery County Monday, April 11, though Friday, April 15, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are schedules in both directions on I-76 between the Interstate 276 and the southbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) interchanges in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships for guide rail operations;

Monday, April 11, though Friday, April 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled on Route 663 (John Fries Highway) between Route 29 (Main Street) and the Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike/Northeast Extension) Interchange in Milford and Upper Hanover townships and Pennsburg Borough in Bucks and Montgomery counties for line striping and rumble strip installation; and

Saturday, April 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled in both direction on U.S. 202 between the Route 23 Interchange and Main Street in Upper Merion Township and Norristown. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. These construction projects are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.