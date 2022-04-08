Prime Minister’s felicitations to co-founders of Nord Security, Lithuania’s second unicorn

LITHUANIA, April 8 - On Friday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with the co-founders of Nord Security, Eimantas Sabaliauskas and Tomas Okmanas to congratulate the company on becoming Lithuania’s second unicorn—a startup valued at more than a billion dollars.

‘It's a big step forward, and global acclaim. It is also a tangible proof that investors in Lithuania can feel safe—in this specific case, they voted with their own money that Lithuania was a safe country. My congratulations and best wishes to you for your continued enthusiasm towards new achievements. I very much hope that this will encourage other Lithuanian startups who are just taking their first steps today’, said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

The value of the cyber security solutions company operating since 2012 has reached this week 1.6 billion dollars. Nord Security employs 1.7 thousand people across two dozen countries.