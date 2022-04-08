Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce $35 Million Investment in Delaware Transit

DELAWARE, April 8 - WILMINGTON, Del. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.), today announced historic investments in public transit from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including more than $35 million to Delaware for fiscal year 2022. This funding from the Federal Transit Administration will enable transit agencies like Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) to modernize and expand services for residents in communities large and small.

“We should all be proud of our work and President Biden’s leadership in getting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law across the finish line. As part of this law, we included historic investments to modernize our nation’s transit systems,” said Senator Tom Carper. “I’m pleased to see these funds now making their way into the First State. These transit investments will help more Delawareans get where they are going while also lowering pollution and traffic and creating economic opportunity — a true win-win.”

“President Biden made historic investments in our transit systems when he signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill into law last year,” said Senator Coons. “Many Delawareans rely on systems like DART and SEPTA to get to work, go to school, and get across town. The $35 million coming to Delaware—and millions more supporting other regional transit systems—will keep these systems running efficiently, frequently, and on-time. That is money well-spent.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I championed through the House last year, is at work making long-overdue investments to our nation’s infrastructure, including modernizing our modes of transportation,” said Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. “For Delaware, that means making our public transportation safer, cleaner, and more accessible all while making sure we reduce our carbon footprint and continue to strengthen our domestic supply chains. And this funding will help us do just that – invest in the transit Delawareans rely on every day to live and work in the First State.”

“This additional funding will help us realize our goal of reducing fleet emissions by 50% by the year 2030. We continue to modernize our fleet with zero emission buses and the needed infrastructure to support operations. Additionally, we will use these resources to continue to expand access to public transit by reducing barriers and offer other mobility options such as DART Connect microtransit,” said DTC CEO John Sisson.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.“Now, thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in public transit in our nation’s history.”

Full-year funding is available following the enactment of an FY 2022 appropriations bill in March. The amounts that states will receive this year reflects the largest ever federal investment in public transit, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allowing thousands of transit agencies to buy new buses and railcars, address their repair backlogs, modernize their fleets, and transition to new technologies to address the climate crisis. These upgrades will support the expansion of U.S. manufacturing due to Buy America requirements that apply to steel, iron and other materials used in public transportation projects that receive federal assistance.

“This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Every time a door opens on a bus, a streetcar, a train or a ferry, it’s another chance to connect with our communities. With this announcement, we are also helping fulfill key Biden-Harris Administration priorities by addressing equity, workforce, and climate concerns and moving toward a clean, American-made transportation future.”

