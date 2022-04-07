Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation by Senator Ileana Garcia Supporting Homeless Youth Across Florida

FLORIDA, April 7 - Miami —

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law House Bill 1577, Homeless Youth, by Senator Ileana Garcia (R-Miami), Chair of the Senate Committee on Children, Families and Elder Affairs. The legislation enhances programs and services for Florida’s homeless youth.

“Homeless youth face many barriers to building successful lives, and we must do all we can to ensure these Floridians do not spend their adult lives recovering from their childhood,” said Senator Garcia. “I am hopeful our efforts will help provide Floridians experiencing homelessness meaningful paths to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

The legislation expands and reviews several programs for certified homeless youth, including the campus coach program to ensure success in postsecondary education, and the Keys-to-Independence program, which removes barriers to employment and puts youth on a path to independence. The legislation removes barriers for accessing medical and other care, requires local school districts to provide certified homeless youth with a card that includes pertinent information related to the care for which they are entitled, and expands the fee waiver exemption for birth records to certified homeless youth and foster youth who have aged out of the child welfare system.