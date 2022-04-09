Vanity Hair Studio Welcomes New Junior Stylist as the Salon Brings on More Talent
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanity Hair Studio is excited to welcome the newest junior stylist to the team, Britney! She is a recent beauty school graduate with an incredible eye for styling hair. Britney is the first stylist to join Vanity’s New Talent Program, an ongoing training program that further elevates a stylist’s skills post-graduation.
Since bringing Britney on board, she has been working alongside the senior staff to bring customers’ visions to life. For those in search of an exciting hairstylist job with lots of potential for growth, Vanity is still seeking out new additions to the team.
Positions remain open for hairdressers and stylists at Vanity Hair Studio. Compensation is 50% commission for services and 10% commission on retail. Employees receive generous quarterly and year-end bonus opportunities, as well as PTO accrual and a 401K. Full-time employees are also eligible for health insurance through the company. Vanity Hair Studio is very active, so be prepared to receive a full schedule upon starting!
Don’t be hesitant to apply if you’re still seeking further education, new hires are offered ample opportunity for continuing hairdresser education from top educators such as Wella and R&Co. Even further, employees are given an "allowance" for other education opportunities of your choosing. After 90 days of employment and a positive review, you will receive a $1,000 signing bonus.
So what are you waiting for? Apply now to join a tight-knit team, and begin your journey with a hair salon that wants to see you thrive. Please include your resume and cover letter with your inquiry.
To find out more, contact Vanity Hair Studio by clicking here!
About Vanity Hair Studio
Vanity Hair Studio opened in April of 2014 with a mission to exemplify excellence in hair design and service. They provide top-tier styling, cut, and coloring, as well as high-quality products for all your personal needs.
Vanity prides itself on dedication to detail, ensuring that every client leaves with the hairstyle they were looking for. The studio understands the importance of personal expression and is eager to help you achieve that with your hair. Vanity hair stylists are committed to growing together and working toward a common goal of making Shoreline beautiful.
Address: 17537 15th Ave NE Suite C Shoreline, WA 98155
Website: https://vanityhairseattle.com/
Email: Info@vanityhairseattle.com
Phone: 206.402.4205
Vanity Hair Studio
Seattle
