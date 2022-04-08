Northwest Wyoming crack sealing resumes next week north of Cody

Crack sealing is scheduled to resume next week north of Cody on WY120.

The WY120 crack sealing will occur near the Montana state line between mileposts 118.5 and 137.53.

Prime contractor for the crack sealing work is Z&Z Seal Coating of Billings, Mont.

The $399,000 contract is taking place in Big Horn and Park counties.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during crack sealing operations," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. "Please slow down so work crews can safely complete this important road maintenance work."

Contract completion date is April 30, 2022.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3439.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.