Notice of Public Comment Pariod - Draft Stormwater Management Plan

DOEE is soliciting comments on the draft Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP). Section 2.9 of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for the District’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4), Permit No. DC 0000221, directs the District to develop an updated SWMP, and to make this Plan available for public review and comment. The SWMP describes the District’s existing and new strategies, elements, initiatives, schedules, and programs to reduce the discharge of pollutants from stormwater runoff into the MS4. In accordance with this requirement, the Department has developed a draft Stormwater Management Plan and strategy for implementing a sustainable approach to managing stormwater runoff.

The Department will consider the public’s comments when finalizing this Plan. Interested persons may submit written comments on the draft Plan, which must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address, a statement outlining their concerns, and any facts underscoring those concerns. All comments must be submitted within sixty (60) days after the date of publication of this notice in the D.C. Register.

Comments should be clearly marked “Stormwater Management Plan” and either (1) mailed or hand-delivered to DOEE, Water Quality Division, 1200 First Street, N.E., 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002, Attention: Stormwater Management Plan, or (2) e-mailed to [email protected].

The Department will consider all timely received comments before finalizing the plan. All comments will be treated as public documents and will be made available for public viewing on the Department’s website. When the Department identifies a comment containing copyrighted material, the Department has provided a reference to that materials in the attachments section below.

If a comment is sent by e-mail, the email address will be automatically captured and included as part of the comment that is placed in the public record and made available on the Department’s website. If the Department cannot read a comment due to technical difficulties, and the email address contains an error, the Department may not be able to contact the commenter for clarification and may not be able to consider the comment. Including the commenter’s name and contact information in the comment will avoid this difficulty.