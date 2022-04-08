Route 3053 Seabright Road Closure Begins Monday in North Fayette Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of Seabright Road (Route 3053) in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 11 weather permitting.

Pipe replacement work requiring the closure of a portion of Seabright Road between North Branch Road and Old Steubenville Pike will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct the pipe replacement work through Friday, April 22. Traffic will be detoured via North Branch Road, Route 980, and Old Steubenville Pike.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

