Route 3007 Brodhead Road Gas Line Work Begins Monday in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 3007 (Brodhead Road) in the City of Aliquippa and Hopewell Township, Beaver County will begin Monday, April 11 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Brodhead Road between Center Grange Road and Smith Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late May. Crews from D&M Contracting will conduct gas line repair work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Lane Echement at 724-857-2150.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

