Pipe Replacement Project Planned on Route 443 (Fishing Creek Valley Road) in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a pipe replacement project is set to begin on Route 443 (Fishing Creek Valley Road) in Dauphin County. Pipes are scheduled to be replaced at Appleby Road in East Hanover Township, and Blacksmith Lane in West Hanover Township.

This work will be performed from Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 29. Work will begin at Appleby Road, then move to Blacksmith Lane.

Route 443 will be closed at each work location. The road will be open to local traffic on either side of the closure, but through traffic will be prohibited.

Car traffic should use local roads to get around the closures. A truck detour will be in place using Mountain Road, Bow Creek Road, Interstate 81 and Route 22/322.

Motorists should be alert and watch for construction signs as they approach the work area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.