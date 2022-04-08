I-279 Parkway North Bridge Inspection Monday, Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the I-279 (Parkway North) bridge over McKnight Road in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, April 11-12 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on I-279 (Parkway North) over McKnight Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Restrictions will not occur in both directions simultaneously.

PennDOT crews will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

