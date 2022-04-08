Submit Release
I-279 Parkway North Bridge Inspection Monday, Tuesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the I-279 (Parkway North) bridge over McKnight Road in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, April 11-12 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction on I-279 (Parkway North) over McKnight Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Restrictions will not occur in both directions simultaneously.  

PennDOT crews will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

