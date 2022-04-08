Submit Release
Route 151 Bocktown Road Slide Remediation, Wall Repairs Start Monday in Hopewell

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of portions of Bocktown Road (Route 151) in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, April 11 weather permitting.

Slide and wall repairs requiring the closure of a portion of Bocktown Road between the Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376) and Independence/Todd Road will begin at 7 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation and wall repair work through mid to late May. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

East of the Closure

  • Turn onto Bocktown Cork Road (Route 3071)

  • Bocktown Cork Road becomes Cork-Bocktown Road

  • Turn left onto Route 30 (Lincoln Highway)

  • Turn left onto Clinton Road

  • Turn left onto the ramp to West 376 toward Beaver

  • Take the off-ramp to Route 151 Hopewell (Exit 48)

  • Turn left onto Route 151 (Bocktown Road)

  • End detour

West of the Closure

  • From Route 151, take the ramp to East 376

  • Take the off-ramp to Route 30 toward Clinton (Exit 52)

  • Turn right onto Clinton Road

  • Turn right onto Route 30 (Lincoln Highway)

  • Turn right onto Cork-Bocktown Road (Route 3071)

  • Cork-Bocktown Road becomes Bocktown Cork Road

  • Follow Bocktown Cork Road back to Bocktown Road (Route 151)

  • End detour

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

