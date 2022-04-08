Work to Begin to Improve US 222 in Muhlenberg and Ontelaunee Townships, Berks County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today work is scheduled to begin on a project to improve US 222 between PA 61 and Business Route 222 (Allentown Pike) in Muhlenberg and Ontelaunee townships, Berks County.

Work on the project includes roadway milling, concrete patching, paving, bridge preventive maintenance, guide rail updates, replacement of three overhead sign structures, and pavement markings.

Starting Sunday motorists should expect nighttime lane restrictions on this section of US 222. The restrictions are anticipated to be in place from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, Sundays through Thursdays. Motorists should allow for extra time to travel though the area during these times and can visit www.511PA.com to check for traffic delay information. Updates will be provided whenever traffic patterns change.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa., is the general contractor on the $7,836,712 project that is anticipated to be complete in April 2023.

This section of US 222 has an average daily traffic volume of 16,039 vehicles northbound and 14,657 vehicles southbound.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PensylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #