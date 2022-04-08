U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Chester, Montgomery Counties

04/08/2022

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) is among several state highways in Chester and Montgomery counties restricted for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Chester County

Monday, April 11, though Friday, April 15, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Route 52 (Kennett Pike) and the Delaware County line in Kennett and Pennsbury townships, for paving operations;

Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Chesterville Road between Route 841 (Wickerton Road) and Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) in New Garden and Franklin townships for milling and paving operations; and

Tuesday, April 12, through Friday, April 15, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Appleton Road between Route 896 (New London Road) and the Maryland State line in Franklin Township, for milling and paving operations.

Montgomery County

Sunday, April 10, through Friday, April 15, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on High Street between Evergreen Road and Pleasant View Road in Lower Pottsgrove and Limerick townships, for paving operations;

Sunday, April 10, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Pike/Main Street between Route 29 (Second Avenue) and Limerick Center Road in Trappe and Collegeville boroughs and Limerick Township, for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Pike/Main Street between Route 29 (Second Avenue) and Limerick Center Road in Trappe and Collegeville boroughs and Limerick Township, for milling and paving operations and casting adjustments.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

