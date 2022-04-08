MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 28, 2022 to Monday, April 4, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 28, 2022, through Monday, April 4, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 54 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 28, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Darrington Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Malik Washington, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-042-914

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Paul Ricardo Nunnally, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-019-522

Two .22 caliber revolvers and a .25 caliber revolver were recovered in the 100 block of R Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-043-167

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Dywuan Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-043-315

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-043-327

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Taysean Juwan Hawkins, of Northeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-043-336

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Darius Avery Gross, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-043-359

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jerome Davon Dukes, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-043-377

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Michigan Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Ivan Kyree Turner, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition feeding Device. CCN: 22-043-414

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle and a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4600 block of Kane Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Keshawn Jabari Reese, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-043-613

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Eye Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Andre Lamont Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-043-695

Two Smith & Wesson CTG .38 caliber revolvers and a Hi-Point 995 9mm caliber rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-043-867

A Glock 19 9mm caliber was recovered in the 900 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Markell Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-043-883

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Francis A. Thomas, of no fixed address, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition feeding Device. CCN: 22-043-903

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Deonte Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition feeding Device. CCN: 22-043-942

A Springfield Armory XP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Newton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Raymond Ellsworth Jackson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-043-948

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 West Virginia Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 63-year-old Charles Price, Jr., of Lanham, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-044-041

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Stephon Wheaton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-044-055

Thursday, March 31, 2022

A FMK 9C1 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of Burns Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Mohammed Tijan Deen, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-044-448

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Kavon Shaquille Glover, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-044-462

An American Tactical Titan 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-044-565

Friday, April 1, 2022

A Citadel M1911-A1FS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Webster Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Marcus Dante Person, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-044-659

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered at 1200 block of Penn Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Wayne Westry, II, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-044-964

A FNH FNP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-045-000

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-045-065

A Ruger EC95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Gregory Wayne Quarles, Jr., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 22-045-149

Saturday, April 2, 2022

A Massachusetts Arms 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-045-429

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Raquan Corey Burgess, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-045-506

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of 13th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-045-581

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus Millennium PT-145 Pro .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Darby Toron Beasley, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-045-583

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-045-591

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun, and a .223 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 4800 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast. CCN: 22-045-622

Sunday, April 3, 2022

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Maurice Antwan Roots, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-045-978

A Smith & Wesson MP45 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Roger E. Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-046-062

Monday, April 4, 2022

A Sig Sauer P320 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Kenneth Earl McManus, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-046-244

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-046-249

A Glock BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-046-469

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antoine Lamont Hart, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer, and Vandalizing, Damaging, Taking Property of a Government Official. CCN: 22-046-517

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Allen Simpson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-046-536

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Lae’Quan Gilliam, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-046-588

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-046-592

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Earl Traqwane Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-046-645

A Taurus Millennium PT140 Pro .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Marcus Daniels, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute. CCN: 22-046-719

A DPMS Panther Arms AR-15 assault rifle was recovered in the 4000 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ajee Shaheem Young, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business. CCN: 22-046-765

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-046-824

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

###