Governor Carney Announces Superior Court Nomination

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced that he will nominate Patricia A. Winston to serve as a judge on the Superior Court in New Castle County. 

The Delaware Senate is expected to consider her nomination next month. 

“Patricia has the experience and good judgment necessary to serve on the Superior Court,” said Governor Carney. “I know she will serve our state well and look forward to the Senate considering her nomination.” 

Winston has been a partner at Morris James in Wilmington since 2017, where her practice focuses on a broad range of complex corporate and commercial disputes. Her litigation practice has included breach of contract cases, fraud disputes, stockholder litigation, and business dissolutions. 

Winston was an associate at Morris James from 2008-2016. A University of Delaware graduate, she graduated from the Widener University School of Law, now the Delaware Law School, in 2008. 

