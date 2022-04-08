Travel Advisory: Temporary Overnight Closures of Route 4 North at the Division Street Bridge Project in East Greenwich and Warwick

On Wednesday and Thursday nights, March 30 and 31, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close Route 4 North for work on the Division Street Bridge project on the East Greenwich/Warwick line. The overnight closure will be repeated for the same hours the following week on Sunday and Monday nights, April 3 and 4.

The closure is necessary to allow workers to install steel beams for the new Division Street Bridge. RIDOT expects travel delays and recommends motorists seek alternate routes.

The following detours will be in effect. RIDOT will post trailblazing detour signage along each route and police officers will be present to keep vehicles moving through the traffic signals along the detour routes.

Route 4 North to I-95 North: All traffic will use Exit 9A toward East Greenwich and get back on I-95 North using the ramp at the next traffic signal.

Route 4 North to Route 2 and I-95 South: Follow the detour above using I-95 North to Exit 10 to reverse direction onto I-95 South.

Division Street Eastbound: In order to safely accommodate traffic on the Route 4 North detour, all traffic on Division Street eastbound will need to use the on-ramp to Route 4 South. Take Exit 7A to Frenchtown Road and follow the detour to get onto Route 4 North. Then, take Exit 9A toward East Greenwich.

Later this spring RIDOT will close Route 4 South at the bridge for continued steel placement. The Department will announce those closure dates when they are finalized.

Any changes to the schedule will be posted at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories.

RIDOT's $22.9 million project is replacing the 55-year-old bridge, which carries 14,000 vehicles per day and is a vital link for many residents and businesses in East Greenwich and Warwick. It was only one rating point away from becoming structurally deficient and must be replaced.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Division Street Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.