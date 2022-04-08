Notice of Funding Availability - Fiscal Year 2023 Clean Water Construction Treatment Works Projects

DOEE seeks to identify collaborative partners for its fiscal year (FY) 2023 Clean Water Construction (CWC) grant application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Applications are requested for project partners in three categories of work: (1) sewage infrastructure projects, (2) stormwater grey infrastructure projects, and (3) stormwater green infrastructure projects. All projects must provide a water quality benefit to District waters. DOEE may receive approximately $19,000,000 in federal funding for Clean Water Construction (CWC) Projects. DOEE has made no determination regarding the number of projects that will be funded or the amount of funding for any one project.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2023-2216-WQD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is May 2, 2022. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to . The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected]

A pre-proposal meeting will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. via the Cisco Webex video conferencing platform: - WebEx Access>> - Participants may call in at (650) 479-3208. Use meeting number (access code) 2309 231 0846. Attendance is not mandatory.

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3)or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Government agencies; and

Universities/educational institutions.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

CORRECTION: Page 3 of Appendix 8 states "CWC projects are currently funded at a 55% federal grant share and 45% local match share." Appendix 8 had not been updated yet. As per the RFA, FY23 CWC projects will be funded at up to 90% federal grant share and applicants are expected to provide at least 10% of the project cost in non-federal funds