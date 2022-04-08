Islanders 70 years and older among those now eligible for second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to increase protection

CANADA, April 8 - Prince Edward Island is now offering a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Islanders 70 years of age and older and other populations to increase their protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

Earlier this week, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the specific populations to reduce their risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the virus. In Prince Edward Island, the follow groups are now eligible for a second booster dose:

Individuals living in congregate living settings, including long-term and community care facilities

Individuals 70 years of age and older living in the community

Indigenous adults 18 years of age and older

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool in reducing the risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island’s Chief Public Health Officer. “Immunity following vaccination provides a more robust, consistent and predictable protection from the virus compared to natural immunity. With a high amount of virus circulating in our province this spring, I strongly recommend Islanders who are not yet vaccinated to get their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine and their booster doses, when they are eligible. It is also important for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.”

Islanders recommended to get a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to do so 4 to 6 months after receiving their first booster dose. A single booster dose is recommended for those 12 years of age and older. More information about COVID-19 booster doses, including eligibility, is available online at: Questions about Boosters Doses.

Currently, nearly 44,500 Islanders 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,600 are now eligible to receive a second booster dose based on recommendations released this week.

Health PEI continues to offer dedicated, easy-to-access COVID-19 vaccination clinics in communities across the province for eligible Islanders 5 years of age and older to get their primary series, for eligible Islanders 12 years of age and older to get their first booster doses of the vaccine, and for the those eligible to receive their second booster dose. Throughout the month of April, there are more than 1,000 appointments still available at clinics across the province, as well as hundreds more at partner pharmacies.

Islanders can book an appointment at an upcoming vaccination clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Islanders can also call the toll-free booking line with questions or concerns. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Eligible Islanders previously infected with COVID-19 should wait for 3 months before getting their initial or next dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit COVID-19 Vaccines.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children, including frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children.

Background:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated, including a booster when eligible

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

