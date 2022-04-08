BCI- B West-New Haven Barracks/Possession of Child Pornography

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B5000993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: April 8, 2022, at approximately 7:30 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Villa Drive, Town of Bristol

VIOLATION: Possession of Child Pornography, Title 13 VSA 2827

ACCUSED: Elvis Presley

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 8, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Troopers executed a search warrant at a residence on Villa Drive in the Town of Bristol. The warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation in which information was previously received with regards to Elvis Presley (69) of Bristol, VT possibly being in possession of child pornography. As a result of the execution of the search warrant, Mr. Presley, was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Presley was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 25, 2022, at 12:30 pm to answer to the aforementioned charge and was subsequently released on conditions.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m.

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

