BCI- B West-New Haven Barracks/Possession of Child Pornography
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5000993
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: April 8, 2022, at approximately 7:30 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Villa Drive, Town of Bristol
VIOLATION: Possession of Child Pornography, Title 13 VSA 2827
ACCUSED: Elvis Presley
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 8, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Troopers executed a search warrant at a residence on Villa Drive in the Town of Bristol. The warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation in which information was previously received with regards to Elvis Presley (69) of Bristol, VT possibly being in possession of child pornography. As a result of the execution of the search warrant, Mr. Presley, was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Presley was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 25, 2022, at 12:30 pm to answer to the aforementioned charge and was subsequently released on conditions.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m.
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West
Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472
802-388-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F)