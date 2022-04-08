Submit Release
BCI- B West-New Haven Barracks/Possession of Child Pornography

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B5000993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin                     

STATION:   New Haven            

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: April 8, 2022, at approximately 7:30 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Villa Drive, Town of Bristol

VIOLATION: Possession of Child Pornography, Title 13 VSA 2827

 

ACCUSED:  Elvis Presley                                    

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 8, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Troopers executed a search warrant at a residence on Villa Drive in the Town of Bristol. The warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation in which information was previously received with regards to Elvis Presley (69) of Bristol, VT possibly being in possession of child pornography. As a result of the execution of the search warrant, Mr. Presley, was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Presley was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 25, 2022, at 12:30 pm to answer to the aforementioned charge and was subsequently released on conditions.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  July 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m.       

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West

Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F)

 

