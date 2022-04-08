Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,887 in the last 365 days.

Virginia Department of Corrections Masking Policy Update

Agency News

April 08, 2022

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is pleased to announce a new update to its masking policy for staff, inmates, and probationers in correctional facilities. Masks are now optional, provided the facility has no positive cases of COVID-19 amongst inmates or probationers. Masks are still required in VADOC visitation areas for all staff, inmates and probationers, and visitors.

The Department’s new policy also states that masks will become mandatory for all personnel if a facility has three positive cases. Masking may also be reinstated if there are confirmed staff cases, high rates of wastewater contamination with COVID-19, or high levels of community transmission around the facility.

The update follows recent changes for staff and inmates that made masks optional when working outside the security perimeter of their facility and for staff and contractors working at administrative location and in probation and parole districts.

Masks remain mandatory in the following instances:

  • Working in or receiving treatment in medical areas, infirmaries, assisted living units, and/or medical observation units.
  • While on medical and/or jail intake transportation.
  • In yellow and red zones.
  • While in a visitation area (all personnel, including visitors).

The Department encourages all staff and contractors to continue to self-monitor. Staff and contractors are required to stay home if infected.

VADOC will continue to watch for COVID-19 in all facilities and many other infection prevention measures remain in place to ensure the continued safety of our staff, inmates/probationers, supervisees, and visitors.

You just read:

Virginia Department of Corrections Masking Policy Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.