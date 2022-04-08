Department names Kayla Kueckelhan as new Deputy Director of Strategy and Performance Division

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that Kayla Kueckelhan will serve as its new Deputy Director for the Division of Strategy and Performance, which informs DED’s strategic planning, program development, and performance management.

“Kayla’s experience in streamlining processes will be hugely valuable to DED, and we’re grateful to have her join the department,” said Paul Eisenstein, Director of the Division of Strategy and Performance. “Kayla has accomplished amazing things that have improved state government, and she’s a team player who’s enthusiastic about public service. Our Division has a great team, and I look forward to the ways Kayla will help us become even more efficient as we serve Missourians.”

As Deputy Director, Kueckelhan will help lead the division that houses the department’s legislative, communications, and marketing services. Strategy and Performance also provides subject matter expertise in specialized areas such as economic research, data analysis, policy development, and operational excellence. The Division is focused on using data and performance metrics to ensure DED’s programs and processes are efficient and effective. The Division of Strategy and Performance also oversees the Office of the Missouri Military Advocate and the Missouri Women’s Council.

Kueckelhan previously served as Administrator for the Department of Revenue’s Driver License Bureau, where she oversaw more than 100 employees. During her time with the Driver License Bureau, Kueckelhan helped overhaul the Motor Vehicle and Driver Licensing phone system, developed decision items for the Governor’s budget, and advised in making data-driven decisions. Kueckelhan is certified in Lean Six Sigma, a process improvement method that uses collaboration to improve performance by removing waste and reducing variation. She is also a graduate of the Missouri Leadership Academy and a recipient of the Governor’s Award for Quality and Productivity. Kueckelhan holds a degree in business administration from the University of Central Missouri.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join a team that emphasizes operational excellence and finding ways to make programs and initiatives even better,” said Kueckelhan. “Data is powerful because it provides a fuller picture of how a program or organization is performing to ensure it’s the best it can be. DED has made great strides in innovating to reach its full potential, and I’m excited to help lead continued efforts aimed at efficiently helping Missourians.”

The Strategy and Performance Division was established in 2019 during DED’s reorganization that increased its focus on using data to inform initiatives that help create jobs, connect businesses with talent, and strengthen communities. Under the Division’s strategic guidance, DED has completed several improvement initiatives that have revamped key programs, making them more accessible and easier for customers to use. Strategy and Performance is also actively involved in developing and executing future programs using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

For more information on the Strategy and Performance Division, visit DED’s website.