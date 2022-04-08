Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,866 in the last 365 days.

DATCP Farm Center Releases Online Farm Culture Course for Agricultural Service Providers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 8, 2022 ​Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF 

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Farm Center announced today the release of a free virtual course that will help agricultural service providers understand the unique stresses and challenges of farming, handle difficult conversations, and recognize signs and symptoms of stress with farm clients. Funded through Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 biennial budget, this course is a part of the Farm Center's Farmer ​Wellness Program that creates and connects Wisconsin farmers to mental health resources.

The course is available at no cost on the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Continuing Education Program website. Ag lenders, milk haulers, nutritionists, veterinarians, farm equipment technicians, and others that provide services to farmers regularly are encouraged to take the training. Each module includes a 15 to 20-minute video presentation followed by interactive questions. The course is self-paced and modules can be viewed in any order.

This course is organized into the following five modules:

  1. The Culture of Farming by Dan Smith – President and CEO, Cooperative Network

  2. Recognizing Farmer Stress by Renee Sutkay – Associate Director, Journey Mental Health

  3. Financial Unpredictability in Farming by Paul Dietmann – Senior Lending Officer, Compeer Financial

  4. Navigating Difficult Conversations with Farmers by Elaine Froese – Farm Transition Specialist

  5. Resources and Self-care for Agriculture Service Providers by Chris Frakes – Program Director, Farm Well Wisconsin

About the Farm Center Since the mid-1980s, the Farm Center h as provided Wisconsin farmers with a variety of services, including financial consulting, transition planning, conflict mediation, veterinary analysis, and veteran farmer assistance.

The Farm Center has also connected farmers to mental health resources through several initiatives over the past two years, including programs such as a 24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline (888-901-2558), tele-counseling services, counseling vouchers, online farmer support groups, Rural Realities podcast, and other new educational programs. These programs were funded through Governor Tony Evers' 2019-21 and 2021-23 biennial budgets.

For more information, visit farmcenter.wi.gov or contact the Farm Center at (800) 942-2474 or farmcenter@wisconsin.gov

### 

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​​

You just read:

DATCP Farm Center Releases Online Farm Culture Course for Agricultural Service Providers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.