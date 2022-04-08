Meet the competitors of the 2022 Wyoming Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition
Barmore is a signal support systems specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served two years.
“I joined the Wyoming National Guard to obtain military experience, health care, and have fun,” said Barmore.
Holloway is a fires support specialist with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served five years.
“I joined because I always wanted to serve and my brother was in so I could hang out with him,” said Holloway.
Holloway won the competition for the non-commissioned officer category and was named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.
Ellerton is a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with the 133rd Engineer Company, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served six years.
“I first joined the Army for the college benefits, but people I have met along the way are why I stay,” said Ellerton.
Staff Sgt. Buckallew is a recruiter with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served ten years.
“I joined while in college and working at Menards,” said Buckallew. “After one semester, I felt that I needed to do more. So the National Guard felt like the best option to serve a higher purpose and focus on school and a family.”
Buckallew was runner-up for the non-commissioned officer category.
Sgt. Reed is a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 960th Brigade Support Battalion, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served six years.
“I always wanted to join when I was younger,” said Reed. “It wasn’t until I met my wife, that had prior service before, that pushed me into joining even though I was already 31 years old. She knew I’d push myself and make myself a better person.”
Buckwalter is a crew member for a multiple launch rocket system with the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served three years.
“I wanted to join just because I always wanted to be a Soldier,” said Buckwalter.
Stephenson is a musician with the 67th Army Band, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served three years.
“I joined the National Guard because all of high school felt easy,” said Stephenson. “I wanted to go to basic training and experience something the average person could not complete.”
Stephenson received an award and recognition for his morale boost to the competitors and support staff during the competition.
Spc. Pinc is a horizontal construction engineer with the 133rd Engineer Company, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served three years.
“I joined the Wyoming Army National Guard to be able to go to the University of Wyoming and enjoy the beautiful state of Wyoming,” said Pinc.
Pinc won the competition for the enlisted category and was named Soldier of the Year.
Stumpf is a crew member of a multiple launch rocket system with the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served three years.
“I joined to help with school expenses and be part of something bigger,” said Stumpf.
Stumpf was runner-up for the enlisted category of the competition.