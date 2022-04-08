Governor delivers economic relief to New Mexicans

Over 1.1 million New Mexicans to receive up to $1,500

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed special session House Bill 2 on Friday, delivering hundreds of millions of dollars in household support to New Mexicans after calling the Legislature into special session to bring economic relief to New Mexicans amid rising prices.

“Today I am glad to enact legislation easing the burden of high national prices, putting money in New Mexicans’ pockets and protecting their paychecks,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I thank the Legislature for acting quickly and answering my call to deliver economic relief to New Mexicans, building on the half a billion dollars in tax relief that we enacted earlier this year to deliver up to $1,500 in household relief to over a million New Mexicans.”

Totaling $698 million, the enacted economic relief measure will automatically send $500 payments to single tax filers and $1,000 to joint filers. The funds will be distributed in two equal parts in June and August. Together with the rebate checks that will be distributed in July as a result of additional legislation enacted by Gov. Lujan Grisham last month, over 1.1 million New Mexicans will receive up to $1,500 in household relief to help offset the high price of gas, groceries and goods, delivering just over $1 billion back to New Mexico taxpayers.

The legislation also allocates $20 million to provide economic relief payments to New Mexicans who do not file taxes, including seniors on fixed incomes and lower income families.

The governor also signed special session Senate Bill 1 on Friday, allocating $50 million to community projects across the state in a supplemental “junior” spending bill after working with the Legislature to revise the proposal to ensure transparency and fiscal responsibility.