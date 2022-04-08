The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Government 2.0

Breaking Point in the Business Sector and The Role of the Government

“This easy money creation puts our economy in the US and much of the world’s economies at risk for asset bubbles that eventually pop and hurt a lot of people through wealth destruction.”—” — Joseph Albert Gorski.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Joseph Albert Gorski will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Government 2.0. The book analyzes both technological advances and people’s changing personalities toward the role of government. It enlightens financial awareness and how the government controls it. The author gets the reader to see that we are at a tipping point whether we are ready for it or not.

“The target audience is those interested in governmental, political, and economic changes. This persuasive book will be well received by those who are interested and invested in the changes coming. Gorski knows how to reach his target audience and present a persuasive and logical thesis.”

— Reviewed by Chelsea Burdick, Your First Review.

Having a degree in Business Administration and a minor degree in Political Science from Rutgers- Newark College of Arts and Sciences, Joseph Albert Gorski has several books full of ideas and concepts to help the citizens of their countries. Earning a living both as a businessman and an employee, he is still on a continuous mission seeking a deeper spiritual understanding of life for himself and others.

Government 2.0

Written by: Joseph Albert Gorski

