Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,860 in the last 365 days.

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Government 2.0

Breaking Point in the Business Sector and The Role of the Government

“This easy money creation puts our economy in the US and much of the world’s economies at risk for asset bubbles that eventually pop and hurt a lot of people through wealth destruction.”—”
— Joseph Albert Gorski.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Joseph Albert Gorski will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Government 2.0. The book analyzes both technological advances and people’s changing personalities toward the role of government. It enlightens financial awareness and how the government controls it. The author gets the reader to see that we are at a tipping point whether we are ready for it or not.

“The target audience is those interested in governmental, political, and economic changes. This persuasive book will be well received by those who are interested and invested in the changes coming. Gorski knows how to reach his target audience and present a persuasive and logical thesis.”
— Reviewed by Chelsea Burdick, Your First Review.

Having a degree in Business Administration and a minor degree in Political Science from Rutgers- Newark College of Arts and Sciences, Joseph Albert Gorski has several books full of ideas and concepts to help the citizens of their countries. Earning a living both as a businessman and an employee, he is still on a continuous mission seeking a deeper spiritual understanding of life for himself and others.

Government 2.0
Written by: Joseph Albert Gorski
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Kindle |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+19256982619 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Government 2.0

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.