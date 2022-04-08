Tony Zielinski Donates to Ukraine Aid Efforts
Mr. Zielinski donated to Revived Soldiers Ukraine which supports defense efforts and civilian aid in Ukraine.MILWUAKEE, WISCONSIN, US, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Milwaukee Alderman, T Anthony Zielinski is actively supporting relief and defense efforts in the Ukraine conflict through donations to the non-profit, Revived Soldiers Ukraine. The organization brings aid to Ukraine citizens as they seek to defend their fundamental freedoms.
In February of this year, Russia invaded Ukraine launching a full-scale military advancement and escalating conflict between the two countries which had begun in early 2021. Since invading Ukraine, much of the world has decried Russia’s efforts, as continued accounts of war atrocities reach news outlets around the globe.
“When the basic human rights of a people are threatened by wartime atrocities, it is important that we face such conflict with our eyes open,” said Mr. Zielinski. “To give small relief to a population whose way of life has been needlessly upended is a small step in fixing what is currently broken in our world.”
Mr. Zielinski has been a civil servant for most of his career. He has held public office since 1988, when he was first elected as supervisor of Milwaukee County’s 12th District. He has dedicated his career to serving others. In 2004, he was elected to Milwaukee’s Common Council as Alderman of the 14th District. He continues to participate in community groups and improvement committees.
Revived Soldiers Ukraine is delivering aid and providing support to Ukrainian soldiers and their families and seeks to bring that same relief to victims affected by military conflict in the anti-terrorist operation zone of Eastern Ukraine. The organization focuses on medical rehabilitation, emergency medical aid, housing, and advocacy efforts to promote cooperation between the United States and Ukraine.
Tony Zielinski is a former Alderman of the 14th District for the Milwaukee, Wisconsin Common Council. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee, and he received his MBA from Cardinal-Stritch University. He was awarded a juris doctor from Marquette University Law School.
###
For more information about the nonprofit, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, please visit https://www.rsukraine.org/.
