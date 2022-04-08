Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,860 in the last 365 days.

Tony Zielinski Donates to Ukraine Aid Efforts

Mr. Zielinski donated to Revived Soldiers Ukraine which supports defense efforts and civilian aid in Ukraine.

MILWUAKEE, WISCONSIN, US, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Milwaukee Alderman, T Anthony Zielinski is actively supporting relief and defense efforts in the Ukraine conflict through donations to the non-profit, Revived Soldiers Ukraine. The organization brings aid to Ukraine citizens as they seek to defend their fundamental freedoms.

In February of this year, Russia invaded Ukraine launching a full-scale military advancement and escalating conflict between the two countries which had begun in early 2021. Since invading Ukraine, much of the world has decried Russia’s efforts, as continued accounts of war atrocities reach news outlets around the globe.

“When the basic human rights of a people are threatened by wartime atrocities, it is important that we face such conflict with our eyes open,” said Mr. Zielinski. “To give small relief to a population whose way of life has been needlessly upended is a small step in fixing what is currently broken in our world.”

Mr. Zielinski has been a civil servant for most of his career. He has held public office since 1988, when he was first elected as supervisor of Milwaukee County’s 12th District. He has dedicated his career to serving others. In 2004, he was elected to Milwaukee’s Common Council as Alderman of the 14th District. He continues to participate in community groups and improvement committees.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine is delivering aid and providing support to Ukrainian soldiers and their families and seeks to bring that same relief to victims affected by military conflict in the anti-terrorist operation zone of Eastern Ukraine. The organization focuses on medical rehabilitation, emergency medical aid, housing, and advocacy efforts to promote cooperation between the United States and Ukraine.

Tony Zielinski is a former Alderman of the 14th District for the Milwaukee, Wisconsin Common Council. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee, and he received his MBA from Cardinal-Stritch University. He was awarded a juris doctor from Marquette University Law School.


###
For more information about the nonprofit, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, please visit https://www.rsukraine.org/.

Media Relations
T Anthony Zielinski
+1 414-405-1483
email us here

You just read:

Tony Zielinski Donates to Ukraine Aid Efforts

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.