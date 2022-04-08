The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Nighthope

An Accomplished Executive That Left The Drug Cartel For Alabama

“Baron leaned against the median’s concrete barrier while the police investigators photographed and diagrammed bullet trajectories. A bloodstained white sheet covered the poor guy in the Mercedes”—” — Gregory N Whitis

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Gregory N. Whitis will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Nighthope. The story of the book is about a man’s midlife crisis. Stuart Baron, a humble Los Angeles trucking executive, endures a near-death experience. Leaving his hometown Mexico who is involved in a drug cartel to Alabama with hopes of changing the environment and his life. In the climactic finale, the Baron family, a quirky DEA agent, and a colorful cast of good boys make for a powerful romp of old-fashioned justice in the backwoods of West Alabama.

“The novel fully captures the feel and culture of its setting in the 1990s, from sexual tensions in the workplace to the complicated and dangerous racial conflicts of the deep south. It is, in many ways, a timeless story that is as accurate today as if it had happened 30 years ago.” — Kate Williams, Ph.D., CEO, People First Content.

“Nighthope is a wonderful and powerful story of luck providing a way out of the rat race of southern California. A man’s mid-life crisis results in a move to a catfish farm in west Alabama. Whitis doesn’t disappoint with vivid scenery, fascinating characters, humorous laugh-out-loud situations, and an accurate description of life in the south. Exciting action- based scenes stemming from past issues with a Mexican drug cartel provide heart- pounding thrills. Five stars for this one. It will remind you why you love to read.” — Lisa Wilton, Amazon Customer Review.

Nighthope

Written by: Gregory N. Whitis

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.