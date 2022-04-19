As Healthcare Costs Escalate, New George and Regi Herzlinger Award Shines a Spotlight on Innovation Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- Three very different institutions of higher learning have been honored with the new national George and Regi Herzlinger Innovation Education Award. Trinity University, Florida International University, and Thomas Jefferson University are the first ever recipients at the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Seventh Annual Awards for Excellence ceremony.
Regina E. Herzlinger, who, with her husband, George, created the award, is passionate about innovation. The Nancy R. McPherson Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School, she teaches innovation courses that are in high demand. Her edX Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on the subject has attracted hundreds of thousands of enrollees (https://www.edx.org/course/innovating-in-health-care-2). And now she has a new book, Innovating in Healthcare: Creating Breakthrough Services, Products, and Business Models, Wiley, due out in 2023. George Herzlinger, an MIT PhD physicist, invented and manufactured medical devices that have saved hundreds of thousands of lives.
Herzlinger says the idea behind the new award is to recognize and encourage schools that are bringing much-needed education about innovation to healthcare management programs.
“Healthcare is wonderful, but it needs innovation,” she asserts. “The cost of hospital services has risen rapidly over the past decade—it has outstripped virtually every kind of consumable. We need to control these costs, because too many people can’t get access to healthcare. Innovation can play a huge role in keeping goods and services affordable.”
There is a big opportunity for schools to place more focus on innovation, says Herzlinger. She and Eugene Schneller, a professor at Arizona State University, researched what CEOs, human resource professionals, and recruiters want to see from healthcare graduates. They matched the findings to a word cloud depicting the concepts most frequently mentioned in descriptions of health management courses offered by many of the leading schools in the field.
“The bigger the word, the more frequently it is mentioned in healthcare administration course descriptions,” says Herzlinger. “This depiction clearly shows that most courses being offered aren’t very focused on innovation and are much more focused on managing the status quo.”
Innovation courses typically focus on what SHOULD happen. More attention needs to be paid to how to make it happen.
“Invention is great, but innovation is also about how to make that invention work,” Herzlinger adds. “That’s why so much of my book is on how to implement innovations by aligning them with the complex healthcare environment and building a viable business model.”
Link to Video Presentation by Professor Regi Herzlinger: https://vimeo.com/693090579
The CAHME/George and Regi Herzlinger Innovation Education Awards were presented during CAHME’s Seventh Annual Awards for Excellence ceremony during the ACHE Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 27-31, 2022.
“We were thrilled to partner with CAHME and with the diverse array of winners—ranging from the long-established program at Trinity, to FIU with its many first-generation and non-traditional programs, to Thomas Jefferson University’s Medical School with its amazing medical innovation and accompanying business plan,” says Herzlinger. “It was great to recognize this full gamut of schools, students, and approaches.”
The applicants were judged by a committee of blue-ribbon panelists:
• Regi Herzlinger, DBA, Professor, Harvard Business School
• Quint Studer, MS, Founder & CEO, Studer Community Institute
• Dr. Andrew Jay, General Partner, Borna Health Fund
• Eugene Schneller, PhD, Professor, Arizona State University
• Tom Robinson, MBA, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, RobinsonButler, LLC
Panelist Quint Studer also spontaneously and graciously helped supplement the grant.
Here is a quick look at why each recipient was selected:
GOLD Recipient: Trinity University Department of Health Care Administration (HCAD) Program. Panelists were particularly impressed by the program’s Tiger Tank competition, and the launch of the inaugural Healthcare PRISm Pitch Competition, which is intended to widely disseminate student ideas about healthcare innovation.
Healthcare PRISm prompts students to explore, identify, and validate current challenges and problems in healthcare. Each small team independently develops an innovative solution to their identified problem through human-centered thinking and creative problem solving.
SILVER Recipient: Florida International University Healthcare Master of Business Administration (HCMBA) Program. Panelists felt that faculty research, local partnerships, coursework, and complimentary certifications for students clearly illustrate the uniqueness and innovative qualities of FIU’s program. One example that stands out is Marketing Management course MAR 6805. The curriculum is designed for students to provide actual marketing plans for use by West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, respectively.
SILVER Recipient: Thomas Jefferson University Healthcare Quality & Safety (HQS) Program. Panelists noted the rigor of the program and the students’ Capstones as an essential component of developing innovative future leaders. They were also impressed by the student project—Improving Compliance with Preoperative Nasal Povidone-Iodine to Prevent Surgical Site Infection: A Pilot Quality Improvement Project in Vascular and Neurosurgery Units in a Community Teaching Hospital—and the business plan to assure it would be implemented, and believe it is critical to share with the field.
“Programs like these, and the new ones I feel confident will arise in the future, will play a major role in disrupting the status quo in healthcare and implementing new solutions that lower costs while increasing both quality and access,” says Herzlinger.
Regina E. Herzlinger, the Nancy R. McPherson Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School, was recently recognized for her 50 years at HBS. (Click here to learn more: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/harvard-business-school_healthcare-womenshistorymonth-activity-6915293634204512256-JI6o/) She has been named the “Godmother of consumer-driven health care” because of her groundbreaking scholarly articles and books on empowering consumers. Her latest book, Innovating in Healthcare: Creating Breakthrough Services, Products, and Business Models, coming January 2023, has won the AUPHA 2020-2021 Bugbee-Falk Book Award. She wrote Senator McCain’s presidential health care platform; has advised the U.S. Congress and President’s office on health care policy; founded the HBS Health Care Initiative; and won the first HBS Student Association Faculty Award for her outstanding teaching in accounting.
To learn more, please visit https://www.hbs.edu/faculty/Pages/profile.aspx?facId=6476.
To learn more, please visit https://www.hbs.edu/faculty/Pages/profile.aspx?facId=6476.
