“Dale continued to play his trumpet and we both continued to work, teach Sunday School and play with the grandkids. All seemed right in the world so I pushed my concerns under the rug.”—” — Kay E. Thomson.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kay E. Thomson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Finding JOY In The Midst of Grief: Continuing in God’s Loving Grip Through Loss of a Loved One. The book talks about how you can find peace, joy, and acceptance as you also learn that God has not disliked you or turned his back on you but that he is always there. It takes its readers along twists and turns as the author walks through the tunnel of grief while dealing with the loss of her husband of 44 years. Reading the book and the pathway traveled, you will find that God does not punish us; rather, He is there waiting for us to love and accept everything about us until our journey comes to an end.

“This book has a wonderful way of keeping your attention and focus. It is easy reading, yet it is full of passion and inspirational depth. It is emotional, yet humor resides among its pages as you travel the path with the author on her new normal life path. It not only helps those who have lost a loved one but, it spills over to those in many traumatic situations of life daily. We highly recommend this book.”

— Amazon Customer Review.

She grew up in a Christian home in New Jersey where her father pastored the First United Methodist Church, Kay Thomson married Dale Thomson, and they moved to the San Francisco Bay Area at the age of 19. She has recently found joy in volunteering at a cancer center. She also leads The Encouragers, a group of widowed women and men who meet regularly to study God’s Word and encourage one another on their journey to joy.

Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God's Loving Grip Through Loss of a Loved One

Written by: Kay E. Thomson

