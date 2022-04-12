Innovative Technology Firm is a top finalist in HBJ’s Inno Fire Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEAL is selected as a Finalist in the Technology/Software category in the inaugural Innovation Fire Awards presented by the Houston Business Journal. The Fire Awards are Houston Inno’s premier recognition program, honoring companies and organizations setting the local innovation economy ablaze. TEAL experienced several major milestones in 2021 that included a record year for new contracts, doubling the size of their team, deploying their first iPlant for chilled water and expanding into several new states, including New Mexico, California, and Nevada.
TEAL’s unique concept of “central plants as-a-service” led to the development of innovative, sustainable, vertically-integrated managed central plant solutions that clients never need to own, maintain, or operate themselves. These environmentally friendly systems elevate the quality and value of a property while simultaneously delivering dramatic energy savings, lower life cycle costs and unique financial results when compared to traditional HVAC and domestic hot water systems.
“We believe we can have a positive impact in the world by making buildings more sustainable through the application of AI, alternative energy and our proprietary controls and monitoring platform to more efficiently operate and maintain central plants and ultimately reduce our clients’ carbon footprint.” – Britt Schmidt, Principal and CEO of TEAL
New Product Solution: Expanded solution to chilled water
TEAL offered a new solution this year, the TEAL iPlant. The iPlant provides seamless chilled water, domestic hot water, and hydronic heat through our one “central plant as-a-service” customizable to any project size, region, or need.
Most Remarkable Accomplishment in the last 12 months:
TEAL signed its first iPlant contract for a multi-housing project located in Fort Worth Texas, Estrella at Seminary. The iPlant includes chilled water, hydronic heating, and domestic hot water system that will be monitored and maintained as a managed system. The TEAL Team replaced the entire plant over two days with minimal disruption or downtime for the residents.
TEAL has also partnered with Midway properties to provide iPlant systems and a domestic hot water system for a new property located at their highly-anticipated East River project off Buffalo Bayou in the historic 5th ward near downtown Houston. The TEAL iPlant will serve Building C, D, and F. The TEAL System will serve The Laura, the site’s multifamily building, and provide an unlimited supply of conditioned hot water. Building C is WiredScore Certified, offerings seamless digital connectivity, and has the flexibility and capacity to adapt to new technologies.
“We are thrilled to have TEAL as a tenant and partner at East River. TEAL’s innovative mechanical solutions are both highly reliable and sustainable and are in perfect alignment with this transformative project. We are excited to continue working with this visionary team,” said Anna Deans, Vice President, Investment + Development at Midway.
Expanding their solution to provide chilled water has allowed TEAL to break into new vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and commercial office. TEAL is excited about the opportunities they’ve had this year to expand their portfolio to include both new construction and retrofit and replacement projects in these markets.
TEAL will be rolling out several new offerings to our client platform in the months ahead. Stay tuned!
